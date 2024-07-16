GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi High Court issues notice on plea to rescue 1,000 trafficked minors

Published - July 16, 2024 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: file photo

The High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking direction to the authorities to rescue over 1,000 minors trafficked from various parts of the country and forced to work as bonded labourers here.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices to the Delhi government, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. It listed the matter for July 18.

The petitioner, Rohtas, stated in the petition that he had sent 18 complaints to the authorities to conduct raids at various locations in Delhi and rescue 245 children and 772 adolescents who are being forced to work as bonded labourers in extremely unsafe and unhygienic conditions for 12-13 hours daily. The plea stated that most of the children were trafficked.

The plea stated that the initial complaints were sent to the authorities concerned more than two months ago, and multiple reminders were also sent to eight district magistrates and 16 sub-divisional magistrates, but no action had been taken.

The petitioner sought direction to the authorities to ensure that complaints related to child labourers, trafficking, and bonded labourers are investigated within 24 to 48 hours of the receipt of the complaint.

The Delhi government’s standing counsel submitted that Mr. Rohtas had not given proper addresses of the properties where child labourers are suspected to be working, making it difficult for the authorities to take action.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / human trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.