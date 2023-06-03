Delhi High Court grants protection to interfaith same-sex couple

June 03, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted protection to a same-sex interfaith couple, who filed a plea apprehending threats from the family members of one of the partners.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed police officials to provide their contact details to the couple, so that they may dial the number in case of an emergency.

The court asked the police to respond immediately in case a distress call is received from the couple.

The couple’s counsel told the High Court that one of the partners is Hindu and the other Muslim. Both are major and have been living together with mutual consent, which was not to the liking of the Hindu woman’s parents.

The counsel said the two are facing threats from the Hindu woman’s family and urged the court to grant police protection to them as well as to the family members of the Muslim woman.

The couple told the court that the Hindu woman’s family is against the relationship and they tried to get her married to a man against her wishes by forcibly taking her to Uttar Pradesh.

The counsel added that allegations of religious conversion were also levelled against the Muslim woman’s family.

The high court directed that in case the couple, currently residing at a shelter home in the city, shifts to a rented accommodation, the concerned police officials shall be informed and the petitioners provided protection.