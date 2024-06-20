Delhi High Court extends businessman’s interim bail in excise policy case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended by five days the interim bail granted to businessman Amit Arora in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2020-21.

Mr. Arora, the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, had sought extension of interim bail on the grounds of the medical condition of his wife, who recently underwent a surgery. According to Mr. Arora’s counsel, his wife, who is currently in hospital, suffered a brain stroke.

The counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted that Mr. Arora was granted interim bail by the trial court, and he should now approach the same court for extension.

The court disposed of the application, noting that the relief was granted to Mr. Arora by a trial court here on June 6 for two weeks, and that he shall approach the same court within five days for seeking extension of interim bail. Until then, his interim bail stands extended, the court said.

Earlier, while granting interim bail to the businessman, the trial court had noted the submission of his counsel which held that his father-in-law had already expired, while his mother-in-law, who was aged around 72 years, lived in Mohali, Punjab. His wife’s two brothers lived in Bangalore and London. It had noted that no other family member lived in close proximity to the house of the Mr. Arora;s wife to take care of her and their children.

Mr. Arora was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 29, 2022. The money laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) FIR, which was lodged on the recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

The CBI had claimed that Mr. Arora was a close associate of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia (currently also lodged in prison in the same case) and that they were actively involved in “managing and diverting” the illicit money collected from liquor licencees.