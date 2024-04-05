Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on cross-gender massages at spas

April 05, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a direction to authorities in the Capital to ban cross-gender massages at spas.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora noted that another Bench of the court is already seized in the matter which pertains to the Delhi government’s Guidelines for Operation of Spas/Massage Centers in Delhi, 2021.

“Since the learned single judge is already seized of the controversy, this court is of the view that the present public interest litigation plea cannot be entertained,” the court said while dismissing the plea on Tuesday.

In December 2021, the single-judge Bench had put on hold the Delhi government’s guidelines banning cross-gender massage services in the Capital, noting that there was no reasonable connection between an absolute ban and preventing prostitution at spas.

It had also directed civic bodies and the Delhi Police to carry out inspections and ensure that no spa was permitted to run without a license. The order had come after owners of spa centres had filed pleas after their business was allegedly affected by the Delhi government’s guideline prohibiting cross-gender massages.

The current petition was, however, filed by one Mr Anuj Malhotra, seeking a direction to ban cross-gender massages in spas/massage centers. Mr Malhotra sought a direction to share the recordings of spas/massage centers with the Delhi Commission for Women on a regular basis.

In his plea, he claimed that cross-gender massages had led to the proliferation of illegal prostitution being carried out in locked rooms, in violation of Clause 2(d) of the Delhi government’s guidelines pertaining to the operation of spas and massage centres.