Delhi High Court dismisses plea of ex-JD(U) leader against organisational polls in party

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by a former Janata Dal (United) leader challenging the organisational elections in the party.

The high court said there was no compelling reason to interfere or grant any relief sought by petitioner Govind Yadav.

“The court finds no compelling reasons to interfere in the present writ petition or to grant the relief sought by the petitioner. The petition lacks and falls outside the jurisdictional scope of Article 226 of the Constitution of India. Consequently, the writ petition is dismissed,” Justice Purushaindra Kaurav said.

Article 226 grants high courts the power to issue writs and orders to enforce fundamental rights of a citizen.

The petitioner sought a declaration that the internal party elections conducted by the JD(U) in 2016, 2019 and 2022 were in breach of the party’s constitution.

The grievance of the petitioner emanated from a communication of April 1, 2016, whereby the Election Commission of India (ECI) was informed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had been elected as the JD(U) president through an organisational election held under the party constitution.

Mr. Yadav contended that Mr. Kumar was elected as JD(U) president on April 10, 2016 by the national executive.

He submitted that even though the election by the national executive was disputed, the national council, by its April 23, 2016 decision, ratified Mr. Kumar's election.

Mr. Yadav claimed such ratification was against the party’s constitution and in violation of internal democracy of the political party.

The high court, in its verdict, said it was evident from Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act that the task of the ECI is primarily limited to considering the applications for registration of any association or body of individual citizens as a political party and ensuring that any subsequent material changes are promptly communicated to maintain accurate records.

“Once a political party is registered, Section 29A does not confer upon the ECI any supervisory jurisdiction to review whether the party adheres to its constitution or to scrutinise the conformity of its internal elections with its constitutional provisions. Such an examination is not contemplated by a plain reading of Section 29A of the RP Act,” it said.

