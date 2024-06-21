Delhi High Court dismisses plea for permission to appear in NEET-UG retest on June 23

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition by three medical aspirants seeking permission to reappear for NEET-UG, 2024 on June 23 on the ground of loss of time, holding there was no merit or substance in their petition.

The aspirants said that during the exam held on May 5, they were supplied a particular set of question papers and Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets, which were duly filled out by them. However, in the middle of the examination, the question paper and OMR sheets were taken away from them and replaced with another set.

This, they said, resulted in loss of time for which they were neither compensated by allowing extra time nor awarded any grace marks. In their plea, they sought that they be permitted to appear in the re-test to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 23.

The court, however, said they were already allowed extra time at the examination centre as the question paper given to them initially had to be replaced.

“The report of the grievance redressal committee is very specific and there is nothing to indicate that the petitioners are entitled to appear in the re-test. They cannot be permitted to raise any grievance as they were given corresponding extra time. Finding no merit or substance, the present petition stands dismissed,” the court said.

The petition was filed by four NEET-UG aspirants. While three of them appeared for the test in one centre, the fourth took it at another centre.

The NTA’s counsel said the fourth candidate has been granted grace marks, and in terms of the directions given by the Supreme Court, he has been permitted to reappear in the test to be conducted on June 23.

The NTA’s counsel said the agency has already considered all such aspects with respect to the centres, including these two centres, and as per the final report given by the GRC, there was no loss of time with regard to the centre where the three petitioners had appeared.

The counsel said the question papers distributed initially were replaced within five minutes after the examination process had got underway and all 492 candidates at the centre were duly compensated for the loss of time by giving them corresponding extra time.