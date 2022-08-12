Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Delhi Public School Society management

Court says petitioner seeking a ‘roving inquiry’

The petitioner sought the suspension of the chairman, the vice-chairman and the working committee of the DPSS. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Court says petitioner seeking a ‘roving inquiry’

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea alleging mismanagement in the Delhi Public School Society (DPSS) and seeking to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as an administrator to oversee its affairs.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the petitioner, Manoj Sharma, was seeking a “roving inquiry” against DPSS without making it a party to the case.

“In the considered opinion of this court, the petitioner wants a roving inquiry in respect of DPSS. He wants suspension of the chairman, vice-chairman, working committee without impleading them as respondents, and he wants that a retired judge of the Supreme Court should take over the administration of the society,” the Bench said in its August 8 order.

“This court is of the considered opinion that such a relief cannot be granted to the petitioner in a PIL and in case there is an election dispute, the same can be looked into before an appropriate forum,” the Bench said while dismissing the plea.