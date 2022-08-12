Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Delhi Public School Society management

The petitioner sought the suspension of the chairman, the vice-chairman and the working committee of the DPSS.

The petitioner sought the suspension of the chairman, the vice-chairman and the working committee of the DPSS. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea alleging mismanagement in the Delhi Public School Society (DPSS) and seeking to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as an administrator to oversee its affairs.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the petitioner, Manoj Sharma, was seeking a “roving inquiry” against DPSS without making it a party to the case.

“In the considered opinion of this court, the petitioner wants a roving inquiry in respect of DPSS. He wants suspension of the chairman, vice-chairman, working committee without impleading them as respondents, and he wants that a retired judge of the Supreme Court should take over the administration of the society,” the Bench said in its August 8 order.

“This court is of the considered opinion that such a relief cannot be granted to the petitioner in a PIL and in case there is an election dispute, the same can be looked into before an appropriate forum,” the Bench said while dismissing the plea.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
laws
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2022 1:32:49 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-high-court-dismisses-plea-against-delhi-public-school-society-management/article65758448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY