Delhi High Court dismisses convict’s plea for concurrent running of sentences in case terror cases

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition by a convict seeking concurrent running of his seven-year sentence in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case for conspiring to establish an Islamic base in India with the sentence imposed upon him in another case.

The court noted that the petitioner, Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed, had himself pleaded guilty to charges framed under UAPA for his acts of planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Haridwar during Kumbh Mela and plotting to kill a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, with the aim to harm and disrupt communal harmony in the country.

“Since lenient view has already been taken by the trial courts at the stage of sentencing, no further leniency can be granted to the petitioner by allowing concurrent running of sentences awarded to him by the trial courts in Greater Bombay and in Delhi,” the High Court said in its June 6 judgment.

“The offences committed by the present petitioner, for which he has been convicted upon conclusion of trial in two different cases, cannot be termed as part of a ‘same transaction’,” the court added.

It also reminded that the offence committed by the petitioner under the provisions of UAPA is grave and serious in nature, which has an impact on the society at large as well as the national security and communal harmony of the nation.

In January 2022, Sayyed was sentenced to eight years imprisonment by the Greater Bombay Court for instigating youths to join the Islamic State and furtherance of activities of the Islamic State. He was later, in May 2022, sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Delhi court for his involvement in an Islamic State-related case concerning the planning of an attack during the Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

He claimed that the details of his conviction and sentencing by the Greater Bombay court were not brought to the attention of the Delhi court.

The High Court, however, said the sentence of imprisonment awarded to Sayyed by the trial court in Delhi shall commence upon expiration of the sentence of imprisonment awarded by the Greater Bombay court.

