Delhi High Court directs Air India employees to vacate govt. flats in Vasant Vihar by July 31

April 03, 2023 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi High Court has directed all Air India Limited (AIL) employees living in the Air India Colony, Vasant Vihar, to vacate their respective flats on or before July 31.

Justice Mini Pushkarna said as the employees of Air India Limited, after its privatisation, are no longer government employees, they do not have any legal right to occupy government accommodation.

In the wake of the disinvestment of AIL in January 2022, the non-core assets, including land and building, have been transferred to Air India Assets Holding Company (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle set up by the Centre in 2019 for holding non-core assets and debt of Air India.

So, the Air India Colony flats are located on land belonging to the Centre. In May last year, the colony residents, including pilots, engineers and other AIL staff, were asked to vacate their houses. Of the 146 residents, 66 had told the High Court that they would vacate their flats on or before July 31, this year.

The court was told 54 persons had already vacated their flats. However, 38 residents stated that they would leave their premises within one month of “the monetisation of the land in question”. The court rejected the argument made by the 38 residents in its order on March 24.

“Even otherwise, the facility of accommodation cannot be claimed as a vested right. It is only provided to the employees depending upon the availability of such facility in their respective location,” Justice Pushkarna observed.

The court, however, declared “unlawful” the recovery of penal rent by the Centre from the various employees of AIL occupying the Air India Colony.

The court directed that the penal rent, being deducted from the employees’ salaries, be refunded by August 15, 2023.