Delhi High Court declines to grant interim bail to PFI leader

The Delhi High Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) declined to grant interim bail to Popular Front of India (PFI) leader OMA Salam, arrested in a case registered under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act (UAPA), against the banned organisation and its members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Salam had sought two weeks’ interim bail on the ground that his daughter passed away in April and his wife was now in a “depressive state”.

Mr. Salam, the chairman of the PFI, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a massive crackdown on the banned organisation in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NIA, the PFI, its office-bearers and members hatched a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for committing acts of terror in various parts of the country and were conducting camps to indoctrinate and train their cadres for this purpose.

Preceding the nationwide ban, in near-simultaneous raids across the country as part of a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA, a large number of PFI activists were detained in 11 States for allegedly supporting terror activities.

On September 28, 2022, the Home Ministry in a press release notified PFI and its associates as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the UAPA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.