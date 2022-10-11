Delhi High Court closes proceedings against AAP Minister Satyendar Jain under amended benami law

The case against Jain relates to a 2017 complaint to the Lokayukta seeking investigation into alleged benami transactions

The Hindu Bureau
October 10, 2022 22:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi High Court on Monday closed a proceeding against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the amended benami transactions law in consonance with a Supreme Court ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case against Mr. Jain relates to a 2017 complaint to the Lokayukta seeking investigation into alleged benami transactions by the Delhi Minister. Mr. Jain had moved the High Court against the initiation of proceedings under the under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016.

In August, the Supreme Court had ruled that Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 did not have retrospective application and the authorities could not initiate or continue criminal prosecution or confiscation proceedings for transactions entered into prior to the coming into force of the legislation.

Also Read | SC to hear on Oct. 11 Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging transfer of bail to another court

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accordingly, and in view of the law as declared by the Supreme Court, the writ petitions are allowed and all proceedings initiated under the enactment shall consequently stand closed,” Justice Yashwant Varma said on Monday.

On September 20, the High Court had ordered that “no action, coercive or otherwise, shall be taken against the petitioners here under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016” till further orders.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Mr. Jain, the alleged benami transactions, from the proceeds of which certain attached assets were claimed to have been purchased, took place between 2011 and March 31, 2016, and so the amendment which came into effect in November 2016 would not apply.

His counsel had earlier claimed the benami proceedings were in the nature of “political persecution”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
New Delhi
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app