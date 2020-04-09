Delhi

Delhi High Court cancels summer vacation

A full court headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel resolved to work in June to compensate the loss of working hours due to the lockdown

The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to cancel its summer vacation and function through the month of June to make up for the loss of court working hours due to the lockdown imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.

The High Court and its subordinate district courts in the capital had suspended its functioning following the imposition of 21-day lockdown in March. However, “extremely urgent matters” are being heard through video conferencing.

To make up for the loss of working hours and “to ensure restoration of normalcy in the functioning of the courts at the earliest,” a full court of the High Court headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel resolved that courts will continue to function even during the entire vacation month of June.

“Since during the period of suspension of work, the hearing is limited to the matters of extremely urgent nature or urgent nature, there is negligible fresh filing of cases, lesser disposal and corresponding escalation in arrears, resulting in extreme hardship to litigants,” the full court resolution stated.

“...this Court and courts subordinate thereto shall continue functioning during the entire month of June...,” the Full Court resolution said adding, “It is hoped and expected that members of the Bar shall extend their full cooperation in making the functioning of the courts meaningful and purposeful during the month of June 2020”.

(ends)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 3:44:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-high-court-cancels-summer-vacation/article31297942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY