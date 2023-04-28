Delhi High Court bars rogue websites from hosting content from SRK-starrer Jawan

April 28, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has banned various rogue websites and internet service providers (ISPs) from copying, recording, displaying or releasing any stills, songs, audio and video clips related to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan without proper licence.

Justice C Hari Shankar directed YouTube, Twitter and Reddit to immediately block and take down all contents and clips related to the movie scheduled to be released in theatres on June 2.

The court’s interim order came on a plea by Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. seeking restraint on various rogue websites and ISPs, providing platforms for uploading content on the Internet, from broadcasting or airing any part of the film.

The production house claimed that clips and stills from the film are already available on the Internet though no licence to broadcast or transmit any part of the film has, till date, been granted by it to any entity.

The High Court was also supplied with a list of rogue websites, which have screened and made available, without authorisation, among other things, cinematograph films.

The judge noted that the producer of the film being the copyright holder , has not licensed the transmission or distribution or broadcasting of the film to any other entity till date. “...The plaintiff (Red Chillies) is entitled to injunctive relief,” the court said.

“The defendants, as well as all others acting on their behalf, are restrained from copying, recording, reproducing, allowing recording, transmitting, communicating or making available for distribution, duplication, display or release, exhibiting or playing in any manner, any stills, audio/ video clips, songs, recordings or other proprietary information relating to the cinematographic film ‘Jawan’ or any part thereof without a proper licence from the plaintiff, through any medium whatsoever,” the High Court ordered on April 25.