Delhi High Court asks police to probe “nature” of pets in area where toddler was mauled to death

March 15, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Delhi Police to investigate the “nature” of the pets kept by residents at Dhobi Ghat in Tuqhlaq Lane, where a one-and-a half-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of dogs last month.

“Police are directed to investigate the nature of pets that are kept in the area. It is also stated that there was a pit bull in the area. Investigate this. Status report to be filed by Tuesday,” the court said while hearing a petition by the infant’s father seeking ₹50 lakh compensation for the death of the child.

The court also asked the police to ascertain whether there were any pet dogs kept in houses near where the incident took place, to rule out the apprehension of a ferocious pet dog attacking the child.

Earlier, the court had issued a notice to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi government, asking them to take steps to ensure that such an incident would not be repeated.

On February 24, the toddler, who was sitting outside her home, was allegedly dragged and attacked by a pack of four or five dogs. She succumbed to her injuries.

Her father, Rahul Kanaujiya, in his plea said that the attack had occurred due to negligence and administrative lapses on the part of the NDMC. His counsel added that the dogs being fed in children’s parks put the children playing there at risk. The plea has also urged the court to issue directions to the authorities to shift the dogs elsewhere.

