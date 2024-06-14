Delhi High Court asks DU to provide drinking water, WiFi at Law Faculty

The Delhi High Court has asked authorities of Delhi University (DU) to convene a meeting within a week on the availability of basic infrastructure such as water coolers and WiFi for students at the Faculty of Law.

A Vacation Bench of Justice Amit Sharma also issued notices to the Bar Council of India secretary and DU’s Dean of Students’ Welfare on the petition filed by three law students, who had raised concerns over the lack of basic amenities on campus.

“Keeping in view the issues raised in the petition, it is imperative that a meeting be convened between all the stakeholders with regard to assessing the facilities provided to the students with regard to water coolers/provision for purified drinking water, as well as other infrastructural facilities, including the availability of WiFi services,” the court said in its order on Wednesday, adding that the meeting should take place within one week. It also directed that a report on the issue be submitted before the next hearing on July 4.

The three petitioners — Ronak Khatri, Ankur Singh Mavi, and Umesh Kumar — had also in their petition raised the issue of lack of air conditioning in classrooms, saying that conditions were “unbearable” in the ongoing heatwave.

“This situation is contrasted by the presence of multiple air conditioners in administrative offices and staff rooms, indicating a significant disparity in the allocation of resources. Furthermore, the third building, constructed with makeshift materials such as tin roofs and asbestos-lined walls, exacerbates the heat issue, creating an uninhabitable learning environment. The students have on many occasions fainted or suffered heat strokes,” the plea stated.

The petitioners added that there is no provision for clean drinking water on campus, which forces students to buy packaged water, and added that maintenance of washroom facilities is also inadequate.

“Overall, the campus lacks essential amenities and properly maintained classrooms and common areas. These deficiencies collectively create an environment that is not conducive to learning and pose significant safety risks,” the plea said.

“The lack of basic infrastructural facilities constitutes a violation of petitioners’ fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and, by extension, the right to education,” the plea added.

However, DU’s counsel assured the court that the necessary provisions are available on campus.

