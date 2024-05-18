Delhi High Court asks Delhi govt. to respond to plea on denial of treatment by govt. hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking reimbursement of medical expenses and compensation for a minor boy who was denied treatment by two government-run hospitals here for want of cotton swabs and non-availability of doctors.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi government to file a status report on the matter within 10 days, and added that the report would “indicate the condition of other Delhi government-run hospitals”.

On April 1 this year, Master Aditya Kumar, a Class III student of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya at Kakardooma, fell while playing at school and fractured his arm. He was rushed to the emergency ward at Kakardooma’s Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan by the school’s principal, where doctors referred him to a higher centre. On the emergency card, the doctor on duty wrote that cotton swabs were not available.

Later that day, the victim’s father took him to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in Geeta Colony, where they were told that no doctor was available, given that it was 5.30 p.m. at the time and doctors usually leave the hospital at 3 p.m.

The victim was ultimately taken to a private hospital, where his arm was plastered at 12.30 a.m.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, stated that the victim’s mother, who worked as a maid, had to borrow ₹12,000 from her employer in order to pay the bill.

Mr. Aggarwal contended that the conduct of the two Delhi government-run hospitals was “illegal, arbitrary, malafide, unethical, and in violation of the fundamental right to health”.

“It is a case of criminal negligence on the part of the hospitals,” the plea added. The complainant sought a direction to the Delhi government to reimburse the medical expenses of ₹12,000 incurred on the victim’s treatment, as well as a compensation of ₹1 lakh.