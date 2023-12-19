Delhi High Court adjourns to Jan. 4 Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against eviction from govt. accommodation

December 19, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would wait for the Supreme Court to take up a plea by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from Lok Sabha before hearing on her appeal against a subsequent eviction notice for her government accommodation in the capital.

Earlier this month, Ms. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations. The Trinamool MP was accused of taking bribes, including expensive gifts, from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking in questions in Parliament.

Following her expulsion, Ms. Moitra was issued a notice to vacate her official residence within 30 days on January 7 next year.

After moving the Supreme Court against her expulsion from Lok Sabha, Ms. Moitra approached the High Court challenging cancellation of her government accommodation and asking her to vacate the house.

During the brief hearing on Tuesday, the High Court said if the Supreme Court decided on her application, “consequence will follow”. However, the High Court said if it passed any order at this stage, “it will directly impinge on the matter pending before the Supreme Court”.

With the Supreme Court scheduled to take up Ms. Moitra’s plea after it reopens after winter break on January 3, the High Court has adjourned the hearing on her plea against eviction on January 4.

The court also took into consideration the fact that Ms. Moitra had time till January 7 before being ousted of the government accommodation.

In her plea before the High Court, Ms. Moitra has urged for a direction to allow to retain possession of the accommodation till the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election are declared.

She has challenged the Directorate of Estates’ December 11 order for eviction on the ground that the validity of her expulsion from Lok Sabha is pending adjudication before the Supreme Court.

“In such circumstances — where whether the petitioner is an ‘unauthorised occupant’ at all is under adjudication before the highest constitutional court of the land — the respondent no. 1 (Directorate of Estates), as an executing authority, cannot initiate proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act 1971 for evicting the petitioner,” the plea said.

“It is only once the petitioner’s claim over rightfully occupying the government accommodation is duly adjudicated, does the question of the estate office’s/ respondent no. 1’s jurisdiction arises,” the plea said.

The plea said she said she was living alone in Delhi and had no other place of residence or alternative accommodation here and, if evicted from her government accommodation, she would have to fulfil the duties of campaigning while also trying to find a new residence.

“This will place an onerous burden on the petitioner. Thus, in the alternative, the petitioner prays that she be allowed to continue residing in her current house till the results of the 2024 General Elections,” the petition said.

