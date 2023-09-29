HamberMenu
Delhi heist | 2 nabbed in Chhattisgarh days after stealing ₹25 crore from store

Police said that most of the items robbed have been recovered

September 29, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lokesh Shrivas, an accused in the Delhi store heist, is flanked by police officers in Durg, Chhattisgarh

Lokesh Shrivas, an accused in the Delhi store heist, is flanked by police officers in Durg, Chhattisgarh | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two men, including the mastermind identified as Lokesh Shrivas, were apprehended on Thursday evening in Chhattisgarh’s Durg area in connection with a heist of jewellery and cash worth ₹25 crore in Bhogal area of Delhi’s Jangpura this week, according to Delhi Police.

A senior Delhi Police officer, privy to the investigation, said that two officers arrived in Durg on Thursday night while another team reached this morning to take custody of the accused.

“Most of the ornaments robbed have been recovered and we are calculating the value. We are currently interrogating them,” the officer said.

When asked about the involvement of more people, the officer said, “Only these two were actively involved in the robbery. One of them did recce while Bisi had entered the shop.”

