Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in hospital; coronavirus test results by evening

NEW DELHI:

16 June 2020 11:04 IST

“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Satyendar Jain tweeted

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality (RGSS) in the wee hours of Tuesday after he started running a fever and complained of breathing difficulties. A source from within the Aam Aadmi Party said that the Minister had low oxygen levels and his samples have been collected for coronavirus test.

“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Mr. Jain tweeted.

In response to his tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal replied on the microblogging site, “Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon.”

Commenting on the heath of the Minster, an official from RGSS said his “fever has come down and oxygen levels are also better now. His test result is expected by evening.”

Last week, Mr. Kejriwal had also developed a fever and cough and was tested for COVID-19. His test came back negative and he resumed work soon after.

The Delhi Congress had questioned how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was able to get his COVID-19 test result within 12 hours of submitting his sample when people were waiting several days for labs to give them their result. “I would like to ask Mr. Kejriwal that if he could get his test result in 12 hours then why does the “aam” citizen have to wait so long for a result. Do they not have the right to receive their result as soon as you did,” Delhi Congress Chief Anil Kumar had said.

He also questioned how the CM’s sample was allowed to be collected for testing as according to the government’s rules, those with mild symptoms like fever and cough did not have to be tested. “Why is the CM promoting this VIP culture for himself instead of leading by example,” Mr. Kumar had said.