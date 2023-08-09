Delhi Health Secy.’s presence sought over non-constitution of panel

August 09, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has sought the presence of the Delhi government’s Health Secretary over the non-constitution of a permanent State mental health authority under the Mental Health Act, 2017, and Mental Healthcare Rules, 2018.

The court was hearing two petitions, which stated that the non-constitution of the authority had delayed the formation of district mental health review boards in the city. The court has listed the case for further hearing on September 15.

In his petition, Mr. Sahni stated, “A person with mental illness is entitled to free legal services to exercise his rights under the Act. No programme has been started by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority in this regard.”

It added, “Most people who experience mental health problems recover fully or are able to live with and manage them, especially if they get appropriate treatment. Due to a social stigma, people with mental health problems can experience discrimination in all aspects of their lives.”

Another petitioner, Shreyus Sukhija, also sought the constitution of the authority as per the mandate of the law.

In its order on August 2, the court said, “It is unfortunate that to date, a permanent State mental health authority under the aforementioned statute has not been constituted. Therefore, this court is left with no option but to direct the Secretary (Health), GNCTD, to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing.”