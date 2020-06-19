Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s condition worsens, on oxygen support

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, will be shifted to a private hospital here after his condition worsened, a spokesperson for the Delhi government said Friday.

“Morning’s CT scan showed that the pneumonia patch in his lungs has increased. He has been on oxygen support and will be moved to Max Hospital Saket later in the day,” the spokesperson said, adding that his oxygen levels are low.

Mr. Jain had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after he experienced high grade fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels on Monday night. While initial test reports found him negative for COVID-19, he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

His condition reportedly worsened last night. A source in the AAP said “he has pneumonia and the infection has spread in his lungs. He has been on oxygen support through the night and also today.”

LG Anil Baijal tweeted: “Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon’ble Minister, GNCTD Satyendar Jain ji.”

Mr. Jain’s portfolios were taken over by Manish Sisodia on Thursday. He is now minister without portfolio.