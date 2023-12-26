Delhi Health Minister, Chief Secy. clash over Burari Hospital case report

December 26, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The probe into the sexual harassment charges made by a woman contractual staff member against her superiors at the Delhi government-run Burari Hospital has set off a fresh confrontation between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the bureaucracy on Monday.

In a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj sought an action taken report (ATR) within six hours. Sources in Mr. Kumar’s office on Monday alleged that AAP released the note on social media hours before the bureaucrat got it on email and that Mr. Bharadwaj’s office was “politically compromised”. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary sought the suspension of Mr. Bharadwaj’s private secretary.

In a statement later in the day, Mr. Bharadwaj said he received the ATR from the media as the Chief Secretary’s office had “shared the sensitive report” with them. “This will prejudice the police investigation and help the accused, who allegedly demanded sexual favours from poor contractual women workers,” the Minister added.

He also said that Mr. Kumar’s office had shared the report of the hospital’s internal complaints committee with the media and asked Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to look into the issue.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not confirm if Mr. Kumar’s office had submitted the ATR to the Minister.

As per the victim’s complaint, her manager and three supervisors at the hospital had molested and harassed her and two other women employees on December 17 and 19.