Delhi HC verdict on pleas to criminalise marital rape today

After taking seven years to hear a batch of petitions seeking to criminalise rape within marriage, the Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on the highly contested issue.

In India, marital rape is not defined in any statute or law. Petitioners NGO RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association and a marital rape victim have challenged as unconstitutional an exception to Section 375 of the IPC, that defines rape.

The exception says sexual intercourse by a man with his wife aged 15 years or above is not rape even if it is without her consent. In October 2017, the Supreme Court increased it to 18 years.

NGO, Men Welfare Trust (MWT), which is opposing the batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape, had argued that sexual intercourse between a husband and wife cannot be treated at par with that in non-marital relationships as the issue of consent cannot be divorced from the context of a marriage.

Govt.’s stance

While the first petition in the case was filed in 2015, the day-to-day hearing commenced in January this year after one of the petitioners mentioned the matter for final hearing.

The Centre had earlier in an affidavit, filed in 2017, said that criminalising marital rape “may destabilise the institution of marriage” and would become an easy tool for harassing husbands.

Consultative process

However, in an additional affidavit, filed earlier this year, the Centre said it could assist the High Court “only after a consultative process is undertaken by the Central government with all stakeholders, including the State governments”.

The Centre had stated that, “absence of any such consultative process by the executive/ legislature, may result in some injustice to one section or the other”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that a “holistic view” has to be taken on the issue as it involved sensitive socio-legal issue.

The Centre has urged the High Court to defer the ongoing proceedings, challenging the provision in law that makes an exception for marital rape, until it carries out a consultation process with all stakeholders including all State governments.

The court, had, however, said that this aspect which it will examine, as and when it render judgment in the matter.

The Delhi government had through its counsel Nandita Rao also argued that creation of marital rape as an offence by court would be violative of Article 20 of the Constitution, as it was the prerogative of the legislative. Ms. Rao had said there was no need to interfere with the current law as sexual abuse is already an offence under the domestic violence law.

Ms. Rao had said that sexual abuse is an offence under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with husband subjecting wife to cruelty. She had said quashing the exception would be giving primacy to women who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of their husbands as compared to those who have been subjected to mental harassment.