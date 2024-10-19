Delhi HC upholds termination of green cards at Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to intervene with the termination of ‘green card’ privileges for 125 individuals associated with the Delhi Gymkhana Club, saying the decision was part of a “necessary initiative to address systemic mismanagement and bring the club’s operations in line with its foundational documents”.

Green cards, akin to a licence to use the club facilities, are allotted to dependents of permanent members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on turning 21 years old.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said, “Prima facie, the issuance of green cards is in clear violation of the club’s AoA [Articles of Association of the club], lacking formal authorisation or recognition within its governing framework.”

The court’s judgment came on petitions filed by a group of aggrieved individuals challenging the decision of the 110-year-old club, located in 27 acres of prime land near the Prime Minister’s residence in the national capital, to suspend and subsequently terminate their green card rights in March 2022.

Delhi Gymkhana Club’s Article 13(3a) of the AoA permits the children of club members between the age of 13 and 21 years to use the club as ‘dependents’. Article 13(3b) of the AOA requires such dependents to apply for full membership upon reaching the age of 21 years, should they wish to continue to use the club.

The court noted that the term “apply” implies that there is no guaranteed or automatic right to access the club until dependents achieve full membership, and thus, negating the idea of a green card. “The green card system creates an alternative method that bypasses this restriction imposed by the AOA, making it prima facie in violation of Article 13(3b) of the AoA,” the court said.

The court said that the AoA of the club makes no provision for a distinct membership category termed ‘green card’ holders. It said this concept appears to have originated informally in 1981, without any legal provision in the club’s governing documents.

“A perusal of the 2014 white paper would reveal that green cards were a means to allow overage dependents to continue using the club’s facilities. This directly contradicts Article 13(3a and b) of the AoA which strictly limits the use of club facilities by dependents between the age of 13 and 21 years,” Justice Narela pointed out.

The court also remarked that most of the petitioners failed to apply for full membership upon turning 21, as required by Article 13(3b) of the AoA. It said one of the petitioners applied for green card privileges at the age of 28, another at 37. Notably, the oldest individual who sought green card privileges was 69, the court added.

In February 2021, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordered appointment of a Central government-nominated administrator to manage the affairs of Delhi Gymkhana Club, after prima facie finding irregularities in management of its affairs.

Upon taking charge, the administrator noted concerns raised by the statutory auditors in the financial statements for the years ending March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The auditors observed: “During the previous years, 125 children of club members, who were beyond 21 years, were issued green cards”.

To investigate further, the administrator constituted an inquiry committee headed by Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu which concluded that the issuance of Green Cards was “a sham” and had been done in “clear violation of the AoA.”

Acting on the Justice Naidu report, the administrator suspended and terminated the 125 green cards.