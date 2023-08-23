Delhi HC upholds acquittal of man accused of raping his minor wife

August 23, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has upheld the acquittal of a man accused of raping his 15-year-old wife, saying he entered into a physical relationship with her only after their marriage. “We find that since the child victim was the wife who was almost 15 years of age, the physical relationship of the respondent (man) with the victim cannot be termed as rape,” a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said. The HC Bench said additional sessions judge had rightly observed that no offence can be made out against the accused under Section 6, read with Section 5(1) of POCSO Act, in “view of the testimony of the child that she got married to the accused in December 2014 and only thereafter did they a have physical relationship”. Noting that the man has been “rightly acquitted”, the Bench dismissed the appeal filed by the State of Delhi against the decision of a Sessions court, which had acquitted the man in November 2016. Under the exception given in Section 375 (rape) of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being under 15 years, is not rape. According to the prosecution, a rape case was lodged against the man in 2015 on the complaint of the girl’s mother after she found that her daughter was pregnant. The girl, in her testimony before the trial court, submitted that the man was her brother-in-law (husband of her elder sister). The girl said in December 2014 she along with her mother had gone to their native place in Bihar to attend a marriage function of their cousin sister. After attending the marriage function, she married the accused. She said her parents were not aware of her marriage with the accused. She said the accused made a physical relation with her on various occasions only after their marriage. Subsequently, she became pregnant and when this fact came to the knowledge of her mother, she filed a police complaint. She said the accused “never committed any wrong with her before their marriage”.