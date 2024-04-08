GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest in excise policy ‘scam’ tomorrow

As per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 p.m. on April 9

April 08, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP workers seen during day-long Samuhik Upwas (Day Long Fast) against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on April 7, 2024.

AAP workers seen during day-long Samuhik Upwas (Day Long Fast) against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on April 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver on April 9 its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest.

As per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’, ‘key conspirator’ in Delhi Excise policy case: ED

Besides his arrest, Mr. Kejriwal has also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody. He was later remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The AAP national convener has questioned the "timing" of his arrest by the agency and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Mr. Kejriwal cannot claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an "aam aadmi".

The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

Th ]Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

