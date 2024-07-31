Delhi HC to hear today plea for probe into deaths of 3 students in basement of IAS coaching institute

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe circumstances leading to the deaths of three Civil Service aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday before a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Petitioner Rudra Vikram Singh, an advocate, said he had filed the plea on Monday and urged the court to hear it during the day. The court, however, listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

The plea calls for an investigation against the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi who did not act on a June 26 complaint by an area resident against several coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar for operating coaching classes and libraries from the basements.

Renting out basements as PGs is unlawful as the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 permits such spaces to be used only as storage, parking, and utility areas.

The plea also asked for the constitution of a committee in each district to conduct probes against illegal commercial construction in their respective districts. It also sought to create a panel to probe and compile a report on coaching institutes running in violation of norms.

Three IAS aspirants — Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala — died after the basement of a building housing Rau’s IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded with rainwater.

