Delhi HC to hear pleas against Agnipath scheme on December 12

November 18, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will first hear the petitions which has challenged the Centre’s Agnipath scheme and then decide the remaining plea concerning the recruitment processes for the armed forces under previous advertisements.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad posted the hearing on the pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme on December 12.

Read | After the dust, a clearer picture of Agnipath’s direction

“We will first hear the Agniveer matter. The core issue here is Agniveer. This is our opinion. If this issue is decided this way or that way, it will have some bearing on other cases,” the Bench said.

The bench asked the Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to segregate petitions which are challenging the Agnipath scheme and those concerning the recruitment processes for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements.

The High Court said that the reply filed by the Centre is restricted only to the Agnipath scheme and does not deal with other pleas and if the government wants to add something, it can do so.

In its affidavit, the Centre had defended the Agnipath scheme saying that its biggest aim is to enhance the youthful profile of Armed Forces, reduce average age profile of soldiers from 32 years to 26 years over a period of time.

With the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, the ‘leader to led’ ratio will become 1:1 from the current ratio of 1:1.28, the Centre had said.

In July this year, the Supreme Court had made the Delhi High Court the core forum to examine the question of the legality of the Agnipath recruitment scheme to the Armed Forces noting that multiple litigation on the Agnipath scheme is “neither desirable nor proper”. This has meant that the High Court is currently seized of multiple petitions against the scheme.

Many candidates have moved the court to direct the Armed Forces to resume the recruitment process cancelled due to the introduction of the Agnipath scheme.

The Centre, however, has argued that no appointment letter has ever been issued to the candidates who had applied under various recruitment advertisements, respectively issued by the Air Force, the Army and the Navy.

“Recruitment under various earlier schemes do not bar the government to discontinue with the ongoing recruitment process and come up with a new recruitment scheme,” the Centre said, adding that much of the recruitment process before the introduction of Agnipath scheme was at the “nascent stage”.