Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal’s bail plea tomorrow  

The High Court here will on Friday hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in a corruption case lodged against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Seeking a hearing on the CM’s bail as early as Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel told the court that his client was taken into “illegal custody” without following the due procedure of law.

“Let the learned judge go through the papers. We will have it day after,” said the court in reply to the request.

The CBI had arrested the CM on June 26, a day after the High Court stayed the statutory bail granted to him by a Rouse Avenue court in a money laundering case lodged against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended his custody in the ED case to July 12. The court also reserved its order on the CM’s plea to allow his wife Sunita Kejriwal to be present as an attendant during his medical check-up.

Mr. Kejriwal said his wife was instrumental in managing his health over the years and as she had a detailed knowledge about his ailments and medical history, granting her access to his medical records every week was justifiable and essential.