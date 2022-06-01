Delhi HC to hear gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea for security on Wednesday

June 01, 2022 01:42 IST

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to ensure his security if his custody was handed over to the Punjab police in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.

The High Court is scheduled to hear Mr. Bishnoi’s plea on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Bishnoi, in his petition filed through advocate Vishal Chopra, said he apprehended a “fake encounter by the Punjab police due to the political mileage between two political parties due to the recent unfortunate murder of renowned singer namely Sidhu Moosewala on May 29”.

The plea stated that on the evening of May 29, the Punjab police called a press conference where it was alleged that Mr. Bishnoi had an involvement in the murder of Moosewala.

Mr. Bishnoi had sought a direction to the Delhi police and Tihar Jail authority to ensure necessary security arrangements for him.

His plea also sought that whenever any production warrant against him was issued by any court, the investigating officer be directed to bring him handcuffed because he apprehended that on the way to the court or any other place, the police might kill him in a fake encounter.

Mr. Bishnoi is currently in judicial custody and facing trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for running an inter-State crime syndicate.