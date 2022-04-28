Delhi HC to hear bail plea by Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a bail plea by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

Imam's appeal, which challenges the trial court order rejecting his bail application, is listed for hearing before a Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

In his appeal, the former JNU student, who is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, has submitted that in absence of any admissible material, the trial court wrongly found him to be a part of the conspiracy to cause riots. He added that there is no prima facie case against him for the commission of any 'terrorist act' under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In his plea, Imam has also said he is a final year Ph.D. student having no prior criminal antecedents and the trial court failed to appreciate that the entire investigation is faulty and that there is no connection between his speeches and the incidents of violence.

The plea has also claimed that Imam was arrested by the Delhi police as “part of a targeted campaign” against him and he was already in custody in connection with other cases when the violence broke out in north-east Delhi and had no communication with the other alleged co-conspirators.

On April 11, special Judge Amitabh Rawat denied relief to Imam who has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi in February 2020 after violence between the CAA supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control.