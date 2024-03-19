ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC tells police to conclude probe in Kalkaji temple stage collapse case expeditiously 

March 19, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman had died and 17 people were injured during the ‘jagran’, which was organised at the temple on the intervening night of January 27 and 28. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court has ordered the police to conclude its investigation into the incident of stage collapse at Kalkaji temple, where a 45-year-old woman lost her life.

The 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured during the ‘jagran’, which was organised at the temple on the intervening night of January 27 and 28. Around 1,600 people had attended the event. An FIR was registered at the Kalkaji police station after the incident.

“It is directed that the police shall continue its investigation and conclude the same expeditiously and take action against all persons who are culpable,” the court said in its March 12 order.

Related Topics

Delhi

