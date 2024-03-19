GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC tells police to conclude probe in Kalkaji temple stage collapse case expeditiously 

March 19, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
A 45-year-old woman had died and 17 people were injured during the ‘jagran’, which was organised at the temple on the intervening night of January 27 and 28.

A 45-year-old woman had died and 17 people were injured during the ‘jagran’, which was organised at the temple on the intervening night of January 27 and 28. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court has ordered the police to conclude its investigation into the incident of stage collapse at Kalkaji temple, where a 45-year-old woman lost her life.

The 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured during the ‘jagran’, which was organised at the temple on the intervening night of January 27 and 28. Around 1,600 people had attended the event. An FIR was registered at the Kalkaji police station after the incident.

“It is directed that the police shall continue its investigation and conclude the same expeditiously and take action against all persons who are culpable,” the court said in its March 12 order.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.