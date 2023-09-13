Delhi HC tells MCD to comply with rules on capture, release of stray dogs for special events

September 13, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

The Delhi High Court has ordered the local authorities to ensure strict compliance with all the provisions prescribed under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, relating to the capture and release of street dogs during special events like Independence Day, Republic Day and most recently, G-20 Summit.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula gave the direction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) bringing attention to the mechanism adopted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the capture and subsequent release of street dogs in Delhi during special events.

The PIL filed by Anita Santiago said that the detailed mechanism for the capture and release of dogs has been prescribed under the ABC Rules and should be followed diligently by the MCD.

The plea highlighted that the ABC Rules mandate that the dogs should be identified with numbered collars immediately upon capture so that proper records can be maintained which would subsequently facilitate their release in the same locality from where they were captured.

Ms. Santiago further said that the assistance of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) should be sought by the MCD.

The counsel for the MCD stated before the high court that the process of releasing the dogs that were captured in preparation for the G20 Summit has already been initiated in strict adherence to the ABC Rules and with the assistance of the AWBI. The counsel for AWBI also affirmed the submission made by the MCD.

“In light of the aforenoted submissions, the Respondent authorities are directed to ensure strict compliance with all the provisions prescribed under the ABC Rules relating to the capture and release of street dogs,” the high court said in its order passed on September 11.

In her plea, Ms. Santiago raised concern with respect to allegations of the inhumane way the MCD was “removing street dogs” for the G20 Summit in “blatant violation” of the ABC Rules.

She said, “Any event which makes the country proud and where the nation needs to project itself to the world calls for few steps of discretion for efficient organisation of such events, however, the same has to be within the bounds of law and not beyond it”.

