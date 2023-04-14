Delhi HC tells Delhi govt to give uniform instead of cash to EWS students 

April 14, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court on Thursday said the Delhi government ought to provide uniforms to school students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) instead of cash.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad reiterated an order passed by the High Court in August 2014, asking the Delhi government to provide uniforms and not cash to the EWS students. The High Court stressed that in the absence of any modification of the August 2014 direction, the authorities have to comply with it.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions over the supply of resources to students belonging to the EWS and disadvantaged groups in schools here and the implementation of the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and the Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

Delhi government counsel said the government is providing books and study material, and from the next academic session, it would also give uniforms to the students.

The Delhi government counsel said from next year the heads of schools can procure uniforms from the market after a survey has been carried out and the cost approved by the authorities. In the meantime, it would provide cash for the purchase of uniforms, the counsel said.

“You are not supposed to pay in cash. This is not in compliance with the order. Compliance is providing a tailor for a school or cluster of schools. The government will say it will sanction ₹50 per metre cloth. Heads of schools will say there is no ₹50 per metre cloth,” the High Court said.

“We will ensure uniforms are supplied. We will monitor this,” the High Court said, while listing the case for further hearing on August 25.

In August 2014, the court had said it was the duty of the State government and the schools to ensure that free textbooks, uniforms etc., are made available to children belonging to the EWS category.

