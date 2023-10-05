Delhi HC tells civic bodies to treat PIL on dengue data as representation

October 05, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

The Delhi High Court on October 4 asked the city authorities to treat as representation a petition seeking accurate data with respect to the spread of dengue in the Capital this year.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that “everyone has the right to know” and asked the authorities to consider the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Savera Sandesh, a local Hindi newspaper, as a representation.

The Delhi government’s standing counsel told the bench that filing a petition before the court cannot replace the procedure provided for under the Right to Information Act. The council, however, assured that the authorities will deal with the plea as a representation.

The counsel said the disease spread this year because of the floods, and the petitioner should not have approached the court directly without seeking the information from the government authorities first.

In view of the stand taken by the government, the bench said no further orders were required to be passed on the plea.

Savera Sandesh, in its plea, said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) releases data every year with respect to dengue cases but this year, for the first time, it stopped releasing the data.

“In case of dengue fever, almost every year MCD releases the data on weekly basis which helps the general people about the cleanliness,” the petition said.

“The petitioner wished to publish through his newspaper about the current data with respect to dengue fever in order to make local people aware...when he tried to take data from other newspaper and sources, he was stunned to know that MCD has not been releasing the data about dengue fever since 5.08.2023,” it added.

The plea alleged there were more patients of dengue this year due to a severe strain of the virus.

