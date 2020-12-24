Delhi HC tells city govt. to prepare SOP for post-COVID complications

‘People who have recovered from virus facing health issues’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the city government to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people who have recovered from COVID-19, but are suffering from post-COVID complications relating to lungs and other vital organs.

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed an Expert Committee constituted by the Delhi government to examine the post-COVID complications aspect and come up with an SOP.

The High Court’s direction came after petitioner Rakesh Malhotra, who too was infected with COVID-19, said that people, who have recovered from the infection, continue facing serious health issues and are finding it difficult to go back to normal life.

“Needful shall be done within two weeks. A copy of the SOP shall be filed along with the next status report,” the High Court said while posting the case for further hearing on January 14 next year.

During the hearing, the court also directed the Delhi government to ensure prompt and adequate testing and follow-up in view of the fact that a large number of people had flown into Delhi before suspension of flights from the U.K.

The Central government has recently suspended flights from the U.K. to India till December 31 due to an apprehension of transmission of a coronavirus variant that can spread very fast.

The High Court, which was hearing a plea to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity in the Capital, perused the status report submitted by the Delhi government on district-wise positivity rate from December 1 to 19.

Terming the situation as “encouraging, as of now”, the High Court said the positivity rate has climbed down in the Central District from 2.99 on December 1 to 1.35 as on December 19. In East District, it has come down from 5.16 to 1.57, in New Delhi District from 5.31 to 1.32, in North from 4.55 to 0.57, in North-East from 2.52 to 1.40, and in the South District from 4.17 to 1.21.

The highest dip in positivity rate was seen in North-West District from 7.29 to 2.12, and in Shahdra District from 6.91 to 1.34.

The Delhi government stated that it was enhancing contact-tracing and creating more containment zones in districts where the positivity rate is higher. It said that in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority conducted on December 21, it has been decided that the government will follow “representative testing” that will focus more on the districts/pockets where the positivity rate is higher.