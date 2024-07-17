Delhi HC tells Centre to decide on allotment of office space to AAP by July 25

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave the Centre time until July 25 to decide on the allotment of office space to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Capital on account of it being recognised as a national party.

The court had on June 5 granted six weeks to the Centre to decide on AAP’s request in the matter. On Tuesday, however, the Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sought four more weeks to comply with the court’s direction, saying it was occupied with the “mammoth task” of allotting accommodation to newly inducted Members of Parliament.

AAP’s counsel opposed the Centre’s request, saying that the six-week deadline would expire on Wednesday. The counsel added that the Supreme Court had granted the party time till August 10 as the last opportunity to vacate its present office at Rouse Avenue.

“Tomorrow is the last date when the order completes six weeks... You [Centre] chose not to come before this court. What is the purpose to come at the fag end? If you don’t want to give [space for an office], what is stopping them from giving a reasoned order that you don’t want to give,” AAP’s counsel said.

The court said “substantial time” had been granted to the authority to take a decision on the office space allotment issue and a further extension of four weeks cannot be given. “However, considering the overall facts and circumstances, the time period is extended till July 25, 2024. This court expects that no further applications will be presented by the applicant for seeking an extension,” the court said.

AAP had moved the court last year seeking a piece of land in the national capital for the construction of its office or a housing unit on a licence basis for the time being in view of the party’s status as a recognised national party.

‘Allot unit from GPRA’

On June 5, the court had said the Centre has to give a detailed order “as to why even one housing unit from the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) cannot be allotted to AAP when all other political parties have been allotted similar accommodation from the GPRA”.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had told the court that it is facing an acute shortage of the GPRA on account of the redevelopment of seven GPRA colonies, and there is a long waiting list of eligible officers for the accommodation.

