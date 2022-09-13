Delhi HC takes cognisance of deaths while sewer cleaning

Court issues notice to authorities

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 13, 2022 01:25 IST

Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Monday initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) taking note of the death of two persons allegedly while cleaning a sewer in the Capital last week.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad also issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board on the matter. 

News report

The High Court’s decision came based on a news report which said a sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean.

 “Let a PIL be registered in the matter. Notice be issued to MCD, GNCTD and Delhi Jal Board,” the High Court ordered and also appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

“You go through that news item. I will give you the material which will help you out,” the Bench told Mr. Rao.

“There is a Supreme Court judgment on the subject which says that the moment the death takes place of a person who is manually doing this scavenging work, the family is entitled to (certain assistance) and a job to one of the members of the family,” the Bench said. The High Court will hear the case again on September 21.

