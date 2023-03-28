Delhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut on defamation plea

March 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on a defamation suit filed by Rahul Ramesh Shewale, MP, for allegedly levelling frivolous allegations of corruption against him and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The High Court directed all three to give written submissions within 30 days. The court also directed Google and Twitter to submit their responses on the defamation suit by Mr. Shewale against statements made by the defendants alleging that deals worth ₹2,000 crore was finalised to get the Shiv Sena party symbol.

Justice Prateek Jalan however, refused to pass any interim order on the petition at this stage. “I would like to give them an opportunity to respond ...These are political fights going on...” Justice Jalan said while posting the hearing for April 17.

In his suit Mr. Shewale said, “The present plaint demonstrates that the defendant no. 1 to 3 have conspired with each other and with other unknown individuals/organisations to launch a series of scathing and belligerent attacks against the plaintiff and the political party which the plaintiff belongs to, that is, Shiv Sena, with the oblique motive to malign, defame and injure the plaintiff’s reputation based on a series of blatant falsehoods and gross misrepresentations”.

Mr. Shewale sought damages against the defendants on account of alleged false, malicious and unsubstantiated allegations made and circulated on social media platforms and other offline and online media.

During the hearing, a lawyer for Mr. Shewale said that the defendants have made allegations against institutions like the Election Commission.

To this, the high court said, “Election Commission’s shoulders are broader to take this like courts. People say all kinds of things about courts also.”

“The question is not whether it [the allegations] shocks my conscience or not. The question is, in a free marketplace of ideas, are people entitled to say things which shock my conscience,” Justice Jalan said.

“I don’t want to pass a gag order on day one without hearing the other side, ” the judge added.