Delhi HC stays re-election notice issued by MCD Mayor to elect six members of standing committee

February 25, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The High Court said that the Mayor announcing re-election without declaring results of previous poll prima facie violates regulations

The Hindu Bureau

BJP councillors raises slogans in the MCD House over Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote as invalid at Civic Center in New Delhi February 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi High Court on February 25 stayed re-election notice issued by MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi to elect six members of standing committee.

Regulations nowhere reflect that Delhi Mayor has authority to declare election of standing committee members as null and void, the Court said.

On February 24, as the MCD House saw violent clashes between AAP and BJP councillors Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered fresh polling for the posts of six Standing Committee members. Ms. Oberoi ordered that voting for the six-member Standing Committee, the apex decision-making body of the MCD, be held again at 11 a.m. on February 27.

All ballot papers have been torn and reelection of members of the Standing Committee — the apex decision-making body of the MCD — will be held again on February 27, the mayor said.

Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

The Mayor’s decision led to the House falling into chaos as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started shouting and pushing one another.

(With inputs from PTI)

