Delhi HC seeks the police’s reply to MP Mahua Moitra’s plea to quash FIR over derogatory remarks to NCW chief

Published - July 27, 2024 01:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mahua Moitra.

Mahua Moitra.

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi police to respond to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking the quashing of an FIR against her over an alleged “derogatory” social media remark on National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma.

The court listed the matter for arguments on November 6.

The police registered an FIR against Ms. Moitra this month under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

This was the first FIR registered under the BNS by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell since it came into force on July 1.

The TMC leader had allegedly made an inappropriate comment on a video posted on X in which the NCW chief was seen arriving at the site of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras stampede and a man was holding an umbrella and walking behind her. Ms. Moitra later deleted the post.

The video was filmed in the same spot in Hathras where over 100 women and children died in a stampede on July 2 while attending a religious gathering.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Ms. Moitra, submitted that they were not provided with a copy of the FIR despite asking for it. The senior advocate said she came to know about the FIR through media.

The counsel for the police then handed over the FIR copy to the petitioner’s counsel in the court.

Besides the FIR, Ms. Moitra has also challenged the letters written by Ms. Sharma and NCW joint secretary to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Delhi Police Commissioner, respectively, seeking action against her.

The counsel appearing for the police raised objection to the prayer and said it was not maintainable.

