Delhi

Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, AAP, police on injured Jamia student’s plea for compensation

A file photo of a Delhi Police van stuck during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi.

A file photo of a Delhi Police van stuck during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

According to the plea, both legs of the student were broken by police when he was studying in the university library, and that he has spent over ₹2 lakh on the treatment.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, the AAP government and the police on the plea by a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia seeking compensation for injuries suffered in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)-related violence at the varsity.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued the notice on Shayaan Mujeeb’s petition, which alleges that both his legs were broken by police when he was studying in the university library.

The plea, filed through advocate Nabila Hasan, contends that Mujeeb has spent over ₹2 lakh on the treatment of his injuries.

Earlier, another student, Mohd. Minhajuddin, had moved a plea seeking a probe into the incident and compensation for injuries suffered by him.

Minhajuddin, according to his plea, had lost vision in one eye in the incident.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the CAA near Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at the police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire.

Police later entered the varsity, firing tear gas shells and baton-charging students.

Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the police crackdown.

Citizenship Amendment Act
Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 1:33:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-hc-seeks-response-of-centre-aap-police-on-injured-jamia-students-plea-for-compensation/article30840950.ece

