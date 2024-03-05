Delhi HC seeks response from government, WFI on wrestler’s plea against circular for Olympic trials

March 05, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on a plea filed by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Satyawart Kadian challenging a WFI circular for conducting the selection trials for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers and the World Olympic Qualifiers, 2024.

The petitioners were at the forefront of the protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly molesting the female grapplers.

Justice Sachin Datta has put the matter for hearing on March 07 before which the ad-hoc committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to manage the affairs of the WFI, has to reply to the plea.

The plea filed by the wrestlers stated that the WFI elections, held on December 21, 2023, were in violation of the country’s Sports Code and hence the court should direct the federation to “cease and desist” from undertaking any sports activity in the country including the selection trials for the Olympics

“The WFI has been suspended by the Sports Ministry and, therefore, has no power to invite wrestlers for the trials,” the plea stated which further argued that if the WFI is not restrained from conducting any such events or issuing circulars it will continue to mislead, manipulate, influence, threaten and create undue and unnecessary adversities for the wrestling sportspersons.

The petitioners stated that the ad hoc committee has also issued the dates for the trials and the same coincide with the dates issued by the WFI. The plea also alleged that the WFI is trying to “muffle the voices of those protesting against it” and is trying to stop them from participating in international tournaments.

