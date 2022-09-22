Delhi HC seeks response from DDA, police on sewer death

Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city police, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) to submit their respective stand in a case relating to death of two persons allegedly while cleaning a sewer in the Capital earlier this month.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on its own, based on a news report which said a sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case, said the police and the NCSK shall also be made parties to the petition.

The Bench, thereafter, issued notices to the respective authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

While taking cognisance of the issue on September 12, the High Court had said, “There is a Supreme Court judgment on the subject which says that the moment the death takes place of a person who is manually doing this scavenging work, the family is entitled to [certain assistance]… plus a job to one of the members of the family”.