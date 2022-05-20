Delhi HC seeks police’s reply to RJD youth wing leader Meeran Haider’s bail plea

May 20, 2022 23:01 IST

Haider has been accused of planning the 2020 north-east Delhi riots with 17 others

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi police to respond to a bail plea by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) youth wing leader Meeran Haider in a connection with the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020.

Haider, who is also a PhD student at Jamia Millia Islamia, has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Mini Pushkarna granted four weeks to the investigating agency to submit its response to the bail plea.

A trial court had in April this year rejected Haider’s bail plea, noting that there were “reasonable grounds” for believing that the accusation against him was “prima facie” true.

The prosecution had told the trial court that Haider, along with 17 other accused persons, including former JNU student Umar Khalid and Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, had planned the north-east Delhi riots in 2020.