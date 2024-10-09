ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC seeks police stand on denial to Sonam Wangchuk's protest at Jantar Mantar

Updated - October 09, 2024 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk with supporters continue their indefinite fast demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, at Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at the city’s Jantar Mantar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma issued notice on the plea filed by Apex Body Leh to the police and the Delhi Government and sought their responses.

“Let response to the petition be filed,” said the Bench and posted the hearing on October 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are ready to protest for another 15 years if constitutional safeguards not given: Ladakh Buddhist Association President

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who was representing Delhi Police, said there was no urgency in the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The plea stated that Delhi Police had failed to provide any valid ground for denying the request for staging of the protest.

Mr. Wangchuk and his associates from Ladakh, who were allegedly detained at a Delhi border by the local police on September 30, marched to the national capital to demand the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Will go on a fast if top leadership from the Union govt. fails to meet us, says Sonam Wangchuk  

They were, however, released later.

The Sixth Schedule pertains to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram as “autonomous districts and autonomous regions”.

Watch: Sonam Wangchuk’s climate march, and a green manifesto for Haryana elections
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US