Delhi HC seeks jail record of O.P. Chautala in DA case

Court also issues notice to CBI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought for the jail record of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The High Court also issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 87-year-old’s plea challenging his conviction in the DA case while posting it for further hearing on July 25.

Senior counsel Sudhir Nandrajog, appearing for Chautala, urged the High Court to suspend the former CM’s sentence of four years, claiming that he has already sent five years in prison in connection with the case.

Mr. Nandrajog contended that the trial and the conviction in the case were based on two different quantum of disproportionate assets. He also argued that the trial court delivered the verdict without deciding the objections raised by the defence during trial.

On May 27, a trial court had convicted Chautala and awarded a four-year jail term to him while also imposing a fine of ₹50 lakh on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.

The trial court had also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate four of his properties.

The CBI said that it had registered the case against Chautala in April 2006, on allegations that during his time as the CM of Haryana (between July 24, 1999 to March 5, 2005) he had colluded with his family members and others to accumulate assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, in his name and in the names of his family members and others.

The probe agency had filed a chargesheet in the case on March 26, 2010, alleging that the extent of disproportionate assets stood at over ₹6.09 crore (189.11%) of his income.