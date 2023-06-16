Delhi HC seeks govt.’s reply on plea against five-year lock-in period on transfer of autorickshaw

June 16, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to respond to a petition challenging a five-year lock-in period restriction on transfer of three-seater autorickshaws (TSR) by the owners.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri gave the direction on the petition by Auto Driver Kalyan Union which claimed to be working for the welfare of TSR vehicle owners and drivers.

The union has said due to the lock-in period imposed by the Delhi government, the owners of TSR autos, who have purchased the vehicle with their hard-earned money, are facing tremendous difficulty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union said a few owners even want to replace their vehicles with electric autos but that is not possible because of the restriction. The plea stated there can be many reasons for a person to sell his TSR, including not being medically fit to drive or not wanting to drive the vehicle anymore.

Advocate Beenashaw N. Soni, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted the lock-in period of five years before TSR autos could be transferred, is an unreasonable restriction. The counsel said such condition was in existence only in the capital.

“TSR auto which is the movable asset of the poor auto driver has the right to sell this property because he has duly purchased this vehicle from Delhi government without any subsidy and without any discount, has given full price whatever Delhi government has asked,” the petition said.

The plea sought a direction to the government to lift the lock-in period for transfer of TSR auto so that owners of TSR auto are able to sell their vehicles without any restriction of five years lock-in period..

The Delhi government counsel said a policy decision will be taken to explore the feasibility of carving out exceptions, and sought time from the court to file a status report.

The High Court will hear the case again on August 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.