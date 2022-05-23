Delhi HC seeks govt. stand on plea over sanitary napkins in schools

Court asks to evolve policy on timely purchase of sanitary napkins in all govt. schools

The Delhi High Court on Monday told the city government to evolve a policy on timely procurement of sanitary napkins for girl students in all government schools. The court directive came after it was brought to notice that the facility has been discontinued since January 2021.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta made the remarks after the Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said that the facility is likely to start after the schools reopen after summer break as fresh tender has already been floated which is likely to be finalised soon.

“Mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure of this kind and the Delhi government should evolve a policy to deal with a situation whenever the existing contract lapses with time,” the High Court said.

The court stated that it is always open to the government to procure goods at approved rates from the Government e-Marketplace.

Personal hygiene

The court was hearing a petition by NGO Social Jurist which highlighted that the Department of Education (DoE) adopted Kishori Yojana Scheme under which girl students studying in government schools were to be provided sanitary napkins to maintain their personal hygiene and general health.

The NGO, represented by advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, stated that restoration of sanitary napkins facility for girl students in government schools is very important and necessary for their personal hygiene and general health as in its absence, their education and attendance are adversely affected.

It contended that the action on the part of the DoE to not provide sanitary napkins facility is “irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary”, and violative of the fundamental right to education of girl students as guaranteed under the Constitution read with provisions of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and Delhi School Education Act.

The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on July 6.